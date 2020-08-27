Darius Fulghum Trades In The Stethoscope For Boxing Gloves To TKO His Dreams

Omari: I know you were preparing for the Olympics. You planning to fight for gold in the heavyweight division but COVID stopped everything. Can you give me a breakdown of how you're feeling and how you're staying focused towards accomplishing that feat?

Darius: Well, a lot has changed since it happened but it's just devastating. I should be in Tokyo right now, you know, and that's one of those things that kind of hits you. It's like, damn, it's just one more year, a lot, a lot of change since I first got the news. It's kind of been a whole process. Things keep changing. We keep hearing different things. "Oh, this is going to happen, then this going to happen." So then there were at least a lot of disappointment, but ultimately, Tokyo is still the plan for next year, and I'm aiming to be there around that same time. At least, that gave us a new goal to look forward to. You know, it kind of puts something back on our mind, especially when you don't have anything looking forward to like training at some point seems meaningless but eventually got to find the purpose. Once you find your purpose, you know, everything is back to normal. So when the news first hit completely devastated, bro, you know, but they would all bounce back and now we kind of get back into the groove of things. So we're starting to get it started to pick back up though.

Omari: I noticed that you got your degree, your Nursing degree at Prairie View A&M University. I want to ask you like has COVID-19 opened your eyes to the importance of having a degree? If you decided you want to, you know, go back to get your master's right now, would you mind being out there to fight the spread or you still want to continue to focus on your career en route to becoming a world champion fighter?

Darius: Man, there were so many opportunities that I want to present it in nursing. But I have my obligations in boxing that I have right now. And this is my dream bro. So this is something that I put boxing on the side, to focus on nursing, to get my degree to finish school. And so now I finished, I put all my eggs in the basket. I'm all in on boxing. This is my passion. That's what I love doing. You know, I get to have fun training with all these great teammates. I get to travel across the country, across the world, right? This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I can't pass up. You know? So, um, there's something I have to do now. And of course, you know, I still have friends that are nursing and there's a lot of opportunities in nursing that can open for me. But it's just something I gotta do, you know, this is my love.